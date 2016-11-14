Interview on Lens and Landscape Podcast

If you’re a photographer you’re probably familiar with Liz or have seen her name over the years from articles she has written for Outdoor Photographer. Along with her husband, Olof, she operates two galleries in California, selling her (and Olof’s) landscape and nature photography prints. Ever wonder what it would be like selling your work directly to the public in art shows/fairs? I know I have. Liz talks about how she got started doing local art shows and hanging her work at Starbucks, eventually opening a brick and mortar location. Liz and I also talk about her post-processing and printing workflow, what’s it like to publish a book, her affinity for the Sierra Nevada mountains, and more! Regards,

Fred Click here to listen to the interview